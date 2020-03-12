“Brazen criminals” – nabbed after chase in Willowbrook

2020-03-12

Oliver – Two repeat offenders arrested for break and enter, prohibited driving and hit and run.

On March 10th, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., a towing company in Oliver, BC, called Police after their employees interrupted two men attempting to break into their compound. When the employees confronted the pair, they rammed into one of their tow trucks before driving away.

One of the employees followed the suspects to the Willowbrook community, where the suspect’s truck overheated and weren’t able to drive any further. The suspects fled on foot up into the mountainside, at which time South Okanagan front-line officers, Penticton Traffic Services, Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU) and two Police Dog Service (PDS) officers arrived.

Two separate police dog tracks were carried out, which resulted in both suspects being located and arrested, and identified as Marcus Sheena, from Oliver, BC, and Clayton Bone, from Penticton, BC.

Both were held in custody, and appeared in court on March 11th, 2020. Charges were laid against the two for break and enter, breaching their probation orders, prohibited driving and hit and run.

“Great teamwork, communication and coordinated investigation by all officers involved led to the arrests of two of our community’s most brazen criminals”, explains Cst. James Grandy.