Suspect identified at local mtn fire – no arrests yet

We have identified a suspect and are working on locating him. We are pursuing this in conjunction with a Natural Resource officer to issue the following tickets:

Light fuel or use fire against restriction Sec 10(3) Wild Fire Act (WFA) $1150

Fail to Report open Fire Sec 10(3) Wild Fire Act (WFA) $575

No further details at this time. ODN was informed that a “local” character has resided up the hill for some time.

Picture below to identify a fire South of the Town of Oliver’s Welcome Sign