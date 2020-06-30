Survey says….

A B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association survey shows more than 67 per cent of farmers have reduced fruit production as a result of uncertainties and risks created by COVID-19.

The survey paints a bleak picture of the pandemic’s impacts on an already struggling fruit industry, and the real threat to food security in B.C. as producers are forced to cut crops to stay afloat.

“We knew things would be bad coming into the growing season this year, but these numbers are extremely troubling even to those of us in the industry,” said Pinder Dhaliwal, president of the BCFGA. “These numbers should worry anyone concerned about where their food will be coming from this fall, and how much it’s going to cost.”

The fruit industry says they were already facing stiff headwinds entering the 2020 growing season with apple prices depressed for three straight years, “the cost to produce has actually been higher than the price farmers receive for their crops,” says Dhaliwal.

The BCFGA survey demonstrates that the COVID-19 pandemic now has producers facing additional costs and labour shortages this year that will magnify an already weak financial picture.

•Four in five, 81 per cent say they are concerned about being able to cover the additional costs associated with following all COVID-related public health guidelines

•Seven in eight, 87 per cent are concerned they will not have enough hired labour to bring in their crops

According to industry data, BC’s interior tree fruit industry represents 800 growers operating orchards that generate $118 million in wholesale revenue and contribute $776 million in economic activity.