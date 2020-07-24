Support ‘Highway to Healing’ – I do

C.C. Jentsch Cellars donating 100% of Viognier Case Sale to Charity

Today C.C. Jentsch Cellars is launching a new wine promotion that has a very positive twist. Yes, it is a great deal. Yes, it is great wine. Yes! 100% of the proceeds will be going to charity.

The chosen charity this promotion will be supporting is the Highway to Healing Support Society (H2H) located here in the South Okanagan. Their mission is simple: To compassionately assist families in our communities of Osoyoos, Oliver and Okanagan Falls, who have a child requiring medical care that is not locally available.

Because of COVID-19, H2H has not been able to execute its usual fundraising efforts. “My wife, Betty and I were trying to think of a way that we could help H2H raise money for their very worthwhile cause,” Said Chris Jentsch, owner of C.C. Jentsch Cellars. “We have allocated 100 cases of our Double Gold Winning 2016 Viognier and are selling it for an unbeatable price.”

The sale is $200 + taxes per case of 12. “It is the perfect blend of great tasting wine combined with a worthwhile cause,” said Tony Munday, Vice President of Highway to Healing. “We were ecstatic when Chris and Betty approached us with the idea. We are so thankful to them for their support.”

You can order this special promotion through the online store at www.ccjentschcellars.com. You can also call the winery at 778-439-2391. Due to COVID-19, C.C. Jentsch Cellars is not doing tastings but they are open for curbside pick-up, Monday to Friday 10am-5pm.

About Highway to Healing Support Society:

H2H’s purpose is to supplement community assistance and be prepared to provide support when travel for medical treatment is required. The Society is also a comprehensive source of information about other organizations that are ready and willing to assist. H2H has provided over $50,000 of financial assistance to 25 families on over 70 occasions since our formation.

The service area for H2H is Osoyoos, Oliver and Okanagan Falls. www.highwaytohealing.org |