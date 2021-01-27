Sunnybank with five deaths connected to this outbreak

Update on outbreaks:

Royal Inland Hospital has 51 cases: 19 patients and 32 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 13 staff cases.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 23 cases: 16 residents and seven staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents and 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 37 cases: 24 residents and 13 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 61 cases: 36 residents and 25 staff, with six deaths connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

Other updates

There are 11 additional cases linked to the Big White cluster for a total of 225 cases.

There are 46 additional cases linked to the cluster in the Williams Lake area.