Sunnybank residents – first to get vaccine

Update on IH numbers:

Total number of deaths in IH has risen to 38.

o 2 additional deaths at Heritage Square in Vernon.

o 1 additional death at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna.

Thirty-eighth COVID-19 death – the following is attributable to Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health:

“This has been a week of celebration and heartbreak for many throughout the Interior. While staff and residents of long-term care are receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, sadly three more people have succumbed to their illness, all in long-term care. While the COVID-19 vaccine brings hope and optimism, we must not lose sight of the important public health measures that help protect our vulnerable loved ones in the community.”

First long-term care resident vaccination – the following is attributable to Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health:

“After fighting this pandemic for almost a year, today Interior Health marked a heart-lifting milestone. Vaccinations are rolling out and residents at Sunnybank long-term care home in Oliver are officially immunized. As vaccine deliveries continue to arrive, and immunizations accelerate throughout our region, we must not lose focus on following the public health guidance that prevents the spread of COVID-19. Adhering to that guidance, combined with COVID-19 vaccine, will help bring an end to this challenging pandemic.”

Background attributable to Interior Heath:

– IH is rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to the priority one populations throughout the region.

– This started with long-term care home staff a few weeks ago.

– We have now started vaccinating long-term care home residents as well.

– The first long-term care home vaccination went to residents at Sunnybank in Oliver.

– This was using the Pfizer vaccine, as we now have permission to safely move the vaccine short distances.

– While in the community, Interior Health also vaccinated residents at McKinney Place long-term care.

– Pictured above is “Betty” who resides at Sunnybank long-term care receiving the first vaccine.

Update on outbreaks:

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 19 cases: 15 residents and four staff.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 13 cases: 10 residents and three staff

Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 21 cases: 19 residents and two staff

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 41 cases: 31 residents and 10 staff, with four deaths connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 42 cases: 37 residents and five staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 77 cases: 54 residents and 23 staff, with 14 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Update on Big White community cluster