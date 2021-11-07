Sunday report – might be of interest to some

In Penticton June 20th there was a City Bylaw election to replace Jake Kimberley

The winner was the editor of the Penticton Herald – James Miller.

How much did it cost to get elected

Here are the financial reporting of all candidates

June 20 Penticton by election expense declarations

Election expenses available at

–Financial Reports and Political Contributions System

–Local Scanned Reports and Campaign Contributions

–Search For (Scanned Reports)

–Partial Filer Name (Use surname only)

–2021 Penticton ByElection Disclosure

ISAAC GILBERT

$14,357 (13 donations of $100 or more)

Placing: Second (666 votes), $21.50 per vote

–Isaac Gilbert, $2,439 (the maximum amount allowed for a candidate)

–Ajeet Brar, $900

–Ed Schneider, $520

–Carl Meadows, $300

(He was able to reuse signage from a previous election, but it counts as an expense.)

JAMES MILLER