Sunday report – might be of interest to some

In Penticton June 20th there was a City Bylaw election to replace Jake Kimberley
The winner was the editor of the Penticton Herald – James Miller.
How much did it cost to get elected
Here are the financial reporting of all candidates
June 20 Penticton by election expense declarations
Special to ODN
Election expenses available at
–Financial Reports and Political Contributions System
–Local Scanned Reports and Campaign Contributions
–Search For (Scanned Reports)
–Partial Filer Name (Use surname only)
–2021 Penticton ByElection Disclosure
ISAAC GILBERT
$14,357 (13 donations of $100 or more)
Placing: Second (666 votes), $21.50 per vote
–Isaac Gilbert, $2,439 (the maximum amount allowed for a candidate)
–Ajeet Brar, $900
–Ed Schneider, $520
–Carl Meadows, $300
(He was able to reuse signage from a previous election, but it counts as an expense.)
JAMES MILLER
Placing: First (1,666 votes), $5.90 per vote
$9,859 (20 donations of $100 or more)
–David Prystay $1,000
–James Miller, $1,000
–Hugo Deuschle, $750
–Kyle Anderson, $608 (in-kind, graphics arts)
–Rob Mayes, $500
–Larry Lund, $500
–Phil Locke, $500
“100% of our campaign was spent in Penticton. No Facebook ads or boosts, no robocalls from out-of-town firms.”: James Miller
STEVE BROWN
Placing: Fifth (399 votes), $23.90 per vote
$9,546 (Seven donations of $100 or more)
–Steve Brown, $2,439
–Cheryl Watts, $1,153
–Maria Brown, $1,153
–Iain Hyslop, $1,000
–Kota Bakalos, $500
AMELIA BOULTBEE
Placing: Fourth (610 votes), $9.85 per vote
$6,014 (Seven donations of $100 or more)
–Amelia Boultbee, $1,239
–Steve Boultbee, $1,239
–Dalton Boultbee, $1,200
–Gil Szabo, $1,200
–Nathan Hildebrand, $500
–Doug Kenyon, $500
JASON COX
Placing: Sixth (317 votes), $8.25 per vote
$2,616 (four donations of $100 or more)
–Daniel McLaren, $250
(Cox was able to reuse signage from 2011 election, but it counts as an expense)
JAMES BLAKE (Self-funded)
Placing: Ninth (95 votes), $25.65 per vote
$2,439
KATE HANSEN
Placing: Third (718 votes), $3.25 per vote
$2,344 (Six donations of $100 or more)
–Jeannine Anderson, $850
–George Manz, $300
KAREN BROWNLEE (Self-funded)
Placing: Seventh (237 votes), $2.20 per vote
$571
KATIE O’KELL (Self-funded)
$445
Placing: Eighth (134 votes), $3.30 per vote
KEITH McINtYRE
Placing: Tenth, 67 votes
$0 (Zero)
