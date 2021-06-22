Sunday – lowest case count since August

The provincial government has announced 229 new coronavirus cases, including 60 in the Interior Health region, over the past three days.

The new cases bring the province’s total since the pandemic began to 147,131 cases, although just 1,204 remain active. Of the active cases, 108 individuals are currently hospitalized, 48 of whom are in intensive care.

The new cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows:

June 18/19 — 94 new cases

June 19/20 — 90 new cases

June 20/21 — 45 new cases