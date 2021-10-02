Sundance Video to close its door in late November

From Bill and Linda Unwin:

“Well after 24 years we have decided to retire so we will be closing Sundance Video on November 27th.

We have posted signs in the store informing our customers today along with the dates we will be selling our inventory off in a phased fashion and special rental deals on our TV and older movies to give customers a chance to watch or re-watch their favorites over the next 5 weeks or so.

We will be bringing in new releases up to Oct 26th.”

Most video stores in the valley have closed including the large corporate ones. Sundance has survived and served the community for many years.

ODN wishes to thank the Unwin family for their service and friendship and the weekly feature –

“Down the Aisle”