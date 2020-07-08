Summerland to get “farm help” camp in established area

As many as 50 migrant farm workers will be invited to stay in a temporary, managed camp facility inside Peach Orchard municipal campground, the District of Summerland announced Monday.

The camp, which will operate July 8-31, is being funded by the B.C. Agriculture Ministry and is meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among migrant workers, who may not otherwise have access to sanitary facilities.

“This three-and-a-half week period for agricultural workers using a small portion of the Peach Orchard campground will assist our local agricultural industry, while ensuring the health and safety of our community. The campground has been used in the past by agricultural workers, so we see this as a good short-term solution on land that can accommodate the workers,” Anthony Haddad, the district’s chief administrative officer, said in a press release Monday.

“The on-site camp manager, specifically hired for the next three-and-a-half weeks, will provide oversite for the workers and our district bylaw staff will provide further monitoring of the campsite, as required, ensuring the campsite operates in a respectful manner.”

Haddad said the site is only open for a short period to accommodate an influx of workers that typically materializes during the main cherry harvest season, after which they’re expected to relocate to private farm campsites