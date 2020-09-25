Summer projects completed at SD 53

September 2020 Summer Projects Update

It has been a busy summer this year with a lot of projects on the go and COVID-19 preparations eating the days up quickly. The list of what we did complete or are currently finishing up is as follows:

Secondary

OSS – Geothermal installation Phase 1 is complete. This included the underground line conveyance on our North West field. Lines have been brought up to the school and capped off awaiting Phase 2. While doing the groundwork it was an opportune time to have a dry well installed in a problematic area in the path of the new installation.

SESS – Interior painting continued through the summer with our crew members in the secondary wing now. This is between being pulled out to finish off some outside work and other areas of finishes as required by projects that were on-going. Two new exterior windows installed.

SOSS – As part of our cycle of Air Duct Cleaning, this year SOSS was taken care of, for the most part. We had to stop shy of completion as the Industrial Wing could not be done with the other project being worked on. Duct cleaning will be completed around Christmas time. Dust Collection Unit upgrade – Capital funding – This work is unfortunately still underway as we have been delayed by delivery of the unit. We are working with the school now for an interim fix to help them get their classes operational.

Elementary

Cawston Primary – New playground installed

Oliver Elementary – This school was in need and received a lot of our attention this summer. We have renovated the Primary, Intermediate and the two washrooms downstairs for the school. In addition, we relocated the kitchen and it now has a push through access. Copier work room was also moved.

Osoyoos Elementary – Major repairs done in the washroom. Interior painting will be starting this fall. Rainbow sidewalk refreshed.

Tuc El Nuit – New flooring in a few areas. Duct cleaning throughout the school parking lot paved

School Board Office in Oliver

Parking lot paved.