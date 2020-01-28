Sugarlump chair lift to re-start Thursday

We’re extremely happy to report that Sugarlump is up and ready to go. It’ll be running this Thursday, January 30th.

Thank you to all our dedicated and faithful Baldy friends who encouraged, supported and empathized with us while we worked and waited to get it up and running. We are grateful for your kind words and gracious support.

We also want to say a big thank you to Technical Safety BC for their diligence and quick work in giving us the green light. We are most appreciative.

This Thursday will be business as usual!

Come on out and we’ll see you on the hill!

Message from Mt Baldy Resort