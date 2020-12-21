Such a grand old lady – we shall all miss her

Margaret May Green

February 24, 1924 – December 17, 2020

Margaret Green, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, passed away peacefully in her home on December 17, 2020. She was 96 years old.

A descendant of Oliver royalty – her father was the “Cantaloupe King” and she a “May Day Princess” – Margaret was one of the town’s oldest citizens, having moved to Oliver with her family in 1933. She helped her parents on their family farm while attending school, and upon graduating took a job at the local post office at the onset of World War II. It was there she made lifelong friendships and deep bonds with her hometown.

After the war, she met her husband Harry at a United Church Young People’s event, and the two were married in 1949. They built a house together on a small farm on the Black Sage, expanding it as their family grew. There they created a summertime home away from home for three generations of Margaret’s family: her sisters, daughters, nieces and nephews, and her grandsons, all with fond memories of fresh peaches, chocolate chip cookies, and homemade popsicles by the pool.

In addition to her role as a mid-century mother and wife, Margaret insisted upon learning to drive and worked outside the home in various local positions, including at her husband’s men’s wear store, in administration at BC Fruit Shippers, the Oliver Credit Union, and in reception at South Okanagan General Hospital until she retired in the early ’90s.

Margaret was deeply involved in the community as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 60 years, a volunteer at the local soup kitchen, and a lifelong member of the Oliver United Church, where she served on the board for many years. Even in her last days, Margaret kept track of local events via her iPad with hawk-eye precision.

Outside of community activities, Margaret busied herself in her later years knitting sweaters, gardening, keeping up her home for family visits, and maintaining her well-groomed lawn. Indeed, she didn’t surrender the keys to her riding mower until her mid-eighties.

Margaret May Green was born to Paul and Julia Szabo at Lake Eliza, Alberta in 1924. She is the wife of her dear late husband, Harold, and sister to the late Wilma, Irene, and Sally. She is survived by her daughters Cyndy and Julie, grandsons Jay, Tim, Joey, Chris, and Jaren, and great-grandsons Joey Jr. and Jackson. For her grandsons, sunny Okanagan afternoons, her cookies, and her unparalleled holiday jellied salads will be inseparable from the memory of her.

Maggie May, Mom, Auntie Marg, and Grandma will be dearly missed. To people who knew her, she will be remembered as a part of Oliver’s history, and as a devoted member of her community: someone who made it feel even more like home. She will be remembered by those close to her for her impeccable taste in outfits; her cooking; a love of leopard prints, music, and backyard quail; and above all, her love and unconditional dedication to her family.

At this time Margaret will be honoured by her family members, and they look to hold a celebration of her life when circumstances permit.

