Stubborn house fire – south of Town takes 6 hours to knock down

One person has suffered injuries during a house fire on Yarrow Street south of Oliver………… a male with head taken to hospital

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing for hours from the home….off Road 2 at the toe end of Yarrow St.

Fire dispatch reported that one person was still inside the structure, but it was later discovered he managed to get out but suffered burn injuries.

Fire crews attacked the blaze from inside and outside after dispatch 10:30 am wrapping up at 4:30 pm. The cause has yet to be determined.

Fire Chief Bob Graham terminated command at 4:50 pm with all units returning to the hall