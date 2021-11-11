Structure fire on Willowbrook Rd brings out two fire departments

Willowbrook Fire Department requested to help by Oliver.

House fire south of Patten Rd at 953 Willowbrook Rd

Oliver Fire Department knocked down the fire quickly

“The Oliver Fire Department is currently responding to a heavily involved structure fire on Willowbrook Road, please stay clear of the area as there will be emergency vehicles and water tenders traveling along the road.” Facebook Post

In the morning OFD stated: “When first officers arrived at the incident fire showing from the south roof area – heavily damage to the attic and roof of the home with heavy smoke and water damage. A lot of that damage is contained to the south portion of the home where we believe the fire originated from. There is some severe damage to some trusses in the attic roof structure on that end of the home as well.”

RCMP and Fortis Power responded as well

Time of dispatch 11:11 pm (wrapped up and all units return 12:41 am)