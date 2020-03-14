Structure fire at Mike’s Auto Body

,

Updated at 7:30 am

Secure building – truck inside held for – RCMP

Inquiries being made as to the incident(s) this truck involved in recently….

Time 5:20 am Saturday
Location: Mike’s Auto Body Shop – Hwy 97 N

Quonset Hut on fire to the west of main auto body office and shops. No injuries reported. Extent of damage not determined

All units of Oliver Fire Department responded including two pumpers and two water tenders

The fire did not spread to the main building. A lot of smoke in the dark sky

Both RCMP and the Ambulance service also responded…

