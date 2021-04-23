Strong winds forecasted across the Kamloops Fire Centre

KAMLOOPS – Strong winds are forecasted to sweep across the Kamloops Fire Centre today and tomorrow. The BC Wildfire Service is urging members of the public and industry personnel to exercise extreme caution when conducting any outdoor burning and consider postponing burning if feasible.

The Kamloops Fire Centre will see moderate gusty surface winds as the result of a surface trough across the region. Winds will be 20-30 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 50 to 60 kilometres per hour. The winds are expected to remain moderate to strong through the night and should become light to moderate tomorrow.

The BC Wildfire Service is urging members of the public to not conduct any open burning until the windy conditions pass. Wind can cause grass fires to spread very quickly.

It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner and is in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, it is advised to monitor the upcoming weather forecast and check with your local governments to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.