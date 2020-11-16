Street paving contract to be awarded in Osoyoos

Contract Award – Vedette Drive Reconstruction

Staff is requesting that Council authorize staff to enter into a contract with Twin Con Enterprises Ltd for the works outlined in the Tender documents “Vedette Drive Reconstruction Contract Number 302- 1135” for the amount of $483,357.00 including applicable taxes. Twin Con was the lowest bid of ten (10) submissions.

The Town of Osoyoos requested tenders for the reconstruction of the Vedette Drive to full urban standard. A summary of specific work items includes the following (approx. quantities):

 Reconstruction of 1,700 m² of asphalt roadway including driveways, curb gutter, and sidewalk

 Construction of 140 m² of asphalt pathway

 Installation of 200 m of PVC watermain

 Replacement of existing stormwater infrastructure including catchbasins and drywells

 Landscaping and irrigation system

Tenders were received at the Town office on November 2, 2020. A total of ten (10) tenders were received and the results are summarized as follows:

 Twin Con Enterprises Ltd $483,357.00

 R355 Enterprises Ltd $518,431.04

 Superior Excavating Services $537,185.25

 Mike Johnson Excavating $569,562.00

 Grizzly Excavating Ltd $617,979.56

 H&M Excavating Ltd $619,594.50

 Bennett Contracting Ltd $649,308.87

 Mountain Side Earthworks Ltd $651,519.67

 BD Hall Constructors Ltd $684,436.73

 COPCAN Civil Ltd $742,457.63

The above totals have been checked and each contains $18,000.00 contingency and 5% GST.

The budget for this project is $575,000.00 as per the 2020 Capital Plan.

Staff is anticipating a start date of January 2021, with completion in May 2021.