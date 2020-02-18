Stream flow – creeks, rivers – flooding, alerts

Below four pictures of current conditions Monday

1.Okanagan River flowing well at Deer Park

2. Vaseux Creek south of Deer Park – running early

3. Park Rill at Secrest – Victoria Creek wet but no real run, this system fueled by Myers Flat

4. Below the falls at Secrest at the bottom end of Sports Bowl Rd at Hwy 97

Freshet is the large increase of water discharge volume in a river during spring months due to snow melt on nearby mountains. This is an annual occurance that takes place between the end of April and early July. The duration depends on the amount of snow that accumulates over the winter months