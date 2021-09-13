Strap yourself in

Don’t get me wrong. I am not an anti-masker nor an anti-vaxxer. I have my shots, I wear my mask, I stay away from people. (Let’s face it—I used to do that even before Covid.)
But, if an anti-vaxxer is a potential danger in a restaurant—where he sits at least two metres from any other table, and has to wear a mask when he enters and leaves—why is he not an equal danger to the health of the public at the polling station?
Why do the federal election polls not have three entrances: one for anti-maskers, one for anti-vaxxers, and one for the rest of us? That would make me feel more comfortable come September 20th. I am not suggesting that certain citizens should have their right to participate in the election curtailed in any way. In a democracy it is never supportable to remove the right to vote from anyone.
But, I understand, the polling stations require citizens to wear masks. Isn’t that a restriction on the rights of the devout anti-maskers?
I know. I know. The Covid restrictions are under the purview of the province. And the federal election is… well… federal. But is that any reason to relax controls that are apparently being put in place to help stop the spread of the virus?
Something is not adding up.
Jessica Murphy
Comments
Joe Dougan says
Why not put the unpeople in boxcars and ship them to camps up north? Seems like this is where we are headed anyway.
rocky lundy says
mailed in my ballot today – easy – I just hope, as you have to print your choice, all that use mail in print the LOCAL candidate on ballot not the party leader which of course would spoil ballot.
Christine Gevatkoff says
I get what you are saying. On another note I just read that there are now anti-vaccine card people. Anti-maskers, anti-vacciners, anti-mandate vacciners, anti vaccine carders…. my head is spinning. I can’t keep up anymore with this vaccine and all its drama. I am just staying in my house!
Sylvain Chabot says
I would like to add, why is that when the AIDS pandemic started in the early 80`s and back then they were not sure if it was transmisible by saliva or not; they didnt shut the world for that???
If surgeons and dentists can operates on people with aids , herpes ect, ect,ect, because they are wearing PPI and they trust the protective equipement et they know its safe because they are wearing mask and glove.
Now why has anyone working in the healt care system has to get vaccinated twice (third shot is just around the corner)in order to keep working in a system where there is already a lack of staff???
Tredeau in an sun news interview says that he admire China for its way to govern is one the best role model??? Really Mr??? Communist China is the way to govern???
Are we sure where we are heading???
I think not.
Kay Plesca says
Mail in ballots are a great choice.