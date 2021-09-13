Strap yourself in

Don’t get me wrong. I am not an anti-masker nor an anti-vaxxer. I have my shots, I wear my mask, I stay away from people. (Let’s face it—I used to do that even before Covid.)

But, if an anti-vaxxer is a potential danger in a restaurant—where he sits at least two metres from any other table, and has to wear a mask when he enters and leaves—why is he not an equal danger to the health of the public at the polling station?

Why do the federal election polls not have three entrances: one for anti-maskers, one for anti-vaxxers, and one for the rest of us? That would make me feel more comfortable come September 20th. I am not suggesting that certain citizens should have their right to participate in the election curtailed in any way. In a democracy it is never supportable to remove the right to vote from anyone.

But, I understand, the polling stations require citizens to wear masks. Isn’t that a restriction on the rights of the devout anti-maskers?

I know. I know. The Covid restrictions are under the purview of the province. And the federal election is… well… federal. But is that any reason to relax controls that are apparently being put in place to help stop the spread of the virus?

Something is not adding up.

Jessica Murphy