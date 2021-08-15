Strap yourself in

There is a lot of animosity out there for the so-called anti-vaxxers, those adults who refuse to accept the COVID-19 shots. Apparently, they are the ones who are now filling up emergency rooms and hospital beds in the Interior Health Region, which is now officially in the fourth wave. This to the detriment of scheduled surgical patients, who are having much needed surgery (Is surgery ever not much needed?) delayed because of a lack of hospital beds. I have even heard of cancer patients having surgical interventions delayed. The end result there is patently obvious, even to us lay people.
I have heard it said—by generally nice people—that if anti-vaxxers turn up at the hospital with COVID 19, they should be refused admission. It is their fault they have COVID. So let them deal with it. At home. Alone. Without the medical assistance that they decided not to accept, when they voluntarily and sometimes aggressively refused the vaccine. I tend to agree with this thinking.
Sure. It seems an easy thing to say that people who, with no medical reason, refuse to be vaccinated, have signed and sealed their own death warrants. So why provide them with our health care services?
And certainly worse than being stupid these people are threatening the health of the rest of us. They are the ones now spreading the Delta variant so broadly. (Don’t know about you, but I am back to wearing a mask in public places, even though it is no longer mandatory.)
Then, it occurs to me that a lot of people requiring hospital care have perhaps brought their condition on themselves. Or at the least contributed to their condition.
Do we refuse to treat the patient in liver failure because he has been a full-blown alcoholic for decades? Does our medical services say “No” to the diabetic who still eats sweets and now needs a lower leg amputation. And what about over-weight people? They have all sorts of medical problems which they might not have if they could simply eat ‘normally’. And smokers—what can I say? What about sports injuries, falling off mountains, hunting accidents? If everyone just stayed home, none of these would occur.
But what about the rest of us?
Are any of us totally without sin, in this regard?
To refuse an anti-vaxxer hospital care, although I am sure it at times flicks through the emergency room doctor’s mind, is not acceptable. That is not just the start of a slippery slope. It is the steepest glacier in the Himalayas.
So. Go ahead. Turn up at hospital emergency rooms with your COVID-19. And finally admit that: Yes, the virus is worse than the shot.
But do not stick your fat face or fatter abdomen in the way of citizens waiting, in socially distanced lines, in church parking lots, or Legion halls, or wherever, for the vaccine. Do not verbally harass those citizens. Do not scream racial slurs at the people assisting at those vaccination clinics.
And quit stealing “Clinic Today” signs.
You might be entitled to hospital care when you need it. But you are not entitled to commit crimes and abuse fellow citizens because of some misconstrued concept of your right to protest.
by Jessica Murphy
Comments
Paul Eby says
Vaxed or unvaxed, you can still catch Covid.
Pat Hampson says
The logic of Jessica’s comments is irrefutable and she has hit the nail on the head.
However in response to her comment regarding peoples’ entitlement to medical care caused by their poor living habits, one can argue that medical care such as it was in early days, was designed for illness and physical wounds beyond the control of the patient (cancers etc.) and has evolved to include those caused by poor habits.
The reality of refusing a vaccine places the “naysayers” in the position of increasing the need for emergency medical care . In effect, a person who refuses a vaccine for a condition which can be controlled, places those who require hospitalization for accepted ailments in a dire situation.
Much is touted about the “rights” of individuals to refuse vaccines for ideological or fear driven reasons but what about “my rights” to enjoy a safe life free of a health threat?
Publisher: Once you get your first jab, and then a second, with a third being offered to some….why would you worry about the small number of cave dwellers who have made another choice.
If you can pick it up from them…… why take any shots in the first place? The logic is herd performance, or herd mentality. Some call it fear based and propaganda. Another question – why so many working in the health field who are refusing the vaccine. Who brought the C19 into the care facilities? Wow no surprise – HC workers.
As the Central O’s rate of infection – why not give us an idea of who, where did they come from? was it from kissing and closer sexual contact. Certainly not from golfing, hiking, swimming etc.
So many questions few answers and 1 too many Orders of BC for people just doing their job.
pat whalley says
My thoughts exactly. To vax or not to vax, is a purely personal question. I honestly didn’t think twice about getting my shots as I lived through the Polio epidemic and had two school mates disappear to spend their young lives in an Iron Lung.
However, your decision is your own and you have no rights to interfere with anyone else’s choice to be vaccinated, so keep your thoughts and your protests, to yourself
Unprotected people who contact the virus have only themselves to blame but still should have access to medical care, the medical profession is there to help not assign blame.
Publisher: Hey Pat – so objective and fair to the issues. Our personal choices should not be turned into a protest. I was talking to a gay female recently – both she and I had served the public without mentioning an orientation. A thought for other minorities or people who think they are marjinalized…. get to work – quit wallowing in self doubt, finding excuses. Think just once about surviors of the holocaust – some lived to have large families, making millions, and giving back to their community.
Protest if you wish but wait for election day.
Alan Ogden says
Caused me to nod my head, shake my head and have a giggle.
Well done!
Allison Hutton says
I’d hit a like button if one was available.