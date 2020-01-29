Strange event

Several small suspicious packages are being discarded on the streets of Osoyoos.

Over the past few weeks, small taped up packages have been discarded throughout the Town of Osoyoos.

The Osoyoos RCMP have had several turned into them and have also found many themselves. Examination of the packages has shown them to mostly contain small amounts of cut up paper, plastic and vinegar.

Although every package examined to date has been harmless, we remain committed to identifying who is discarding them and learning what their motive is , said Osoyoos RCMP Area Commander, Sgt Jason Bayda.

The Osoyoos RCMP would like to speak to anyone who may have information that could lead to those responsible. If you have information please call the Osoyoos RCMP non-emergency line at 250-495-7236.