Still on track – local composting in the south end

The Province of B.C. is launching the CleanBC Organic Infrastructure and Collection Program, which will provide up to $25.7 million, over three years, to communities to develop or expand opportunities to divert organic waste from landfills.

The program is meant to enable communities throughout British Columbia to be able to build organic waste processing facilities and implement organic curbside pickup programs, decreasing the amount of organic material going into landfills, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and creating jobs.

The program offers two streams of funding: organic waste processing infrastructure projects and residential curbside collection programs. Eligible applicants include Indigenous governing bodies, regional districts, and municipalities. Funding will be provided through cost-sharing arrangements, with the province providing up to two-thirds of eligible project costs and applicants contributing the remainder.

“Diversion of organics reduces GHG emissions and extends the lifespan of landfills,” said Maja Tait, mayor of the District of Sooke and president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities. “This is a substantial investment by the Province that will increase the volume of organics diverted, producing more high-value compost.”

The new CleanBC Organic Infrastructure and Collection Program follows the successful implementation of a provincial-federal funding partnership, the Organics Infrastructure Program, which recently provided funding for 13 compost facility projects throughout the province. It is anticipated the program will fund up to 18 organics infrastructure projects and provide up to 86,000 residential units with curbside collection programs.

With new grant money available projects in Summerland and Penticton are projected to be completed within five years.

The plant at Oliver appears to be first in line to service Osoyoos, Oliver, Rural areas and OIB land

The programme will have front door service pickup for compost material.

Source graphic: RDOS

Programme to be discussed Thursday at next District Board meeting.