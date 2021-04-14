Steve Nemeth – honoured for 20 years of service

The Oliver Fire Department would like to congratulate Steve Nemeth on his 20 years of service with the Oliver Fire Department. Steve continues to serve the community with the same level of hard work and dedication as he has for the past 20 years. Thank you Steve!!
Chief Bob (right) awards Steve Nemeth (left) with a 20 year service award from the Federal Government.
*Photo courtesy of Jason and Sonya Schafer
Comments
Donna Nemeth says
Steve, I am very proud of your dedication to the Fire Department. You always said this was your second family and it certainly showed as you sprung to action when the siren blew.I am so impressed when it comes to the knowledge you have acquired over the years.
Your Dad would be so elated with the award you received and would be dancing around telling all his friend,
“ This is my son and he takes after me.” Congratulations, Steve!