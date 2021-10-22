Stepping Down? Six years as chair of the RDOS

Karla Kozakevich (Drossos) was born and raised in Penticton and moved to Naramata in 2005. A graduate of Pen-Hi Senior Secondary School, she went on to attend Simon Fraser University on a varsity scholarship, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in Applied Sciences.

Karla worked for over 13 years contracting both Federally and Provincially, helping people with disabilities secure work, educational and assistive devices opportunities.

She grew up working in various areas of the family business, the Three Gables Hotel, which her family and relatives operated since 1937. Karla also worked in property management, retail management, sports coaching and in sports equipment & clothing sales management. She enjoys the recreational opportunities provided in the South Okanagan, with a focus on skiing and golf.

From 2009 – 2011, Karla was Alternate Director for Area E and volunteered with the Naramata Parks & Recreation Commission, Naramata Water Advisory Committee and Naramata Parent Advisory Committee. She continues to participate with these volunteer committees on a regular basis with a goal of providing outstanding community based services and activities.

In November 2016, Karla was elected Chair of the RDOS and is also Chair of the RDOS Corporate Services Committee. In February 2019 she was elected Chair of the Okanagan Regional Library Board and was elected 2nd Vice President of the Southern Interior Local Government Association in April 2018.

ODN received info that RDOS BOARD informed of this decision Thursday. ODN has reached out to Karla for confirmation.

***

Thanks for the kind words and yes I did make that announcement at the end of yesterday’s board meeting.

While the role has been challenging at times and a large time commitment, I thoroughly enjoyed working with the board of directors and staff, and representing the citizens of the region. I have made a choice and a commitment to spend more time with my family.

I look forward to the upcoming Inaugural board meeting on November 4th to see which director will take over as the new board chair.

Karla