Station Street road work projects – starts Monday

Construction Works Scheduled for September 13 – December 15

Starting Monday, September 13 through to December 15, H & M Excavating Ltd. will begin road construction and underground utility upgrades on Station Street.

Construction work will close a portion of Station Street between Banks Avenue and Veterans Avenue, with access to business and other properties. The works will include a temporary disruption on a portion of Fairview Road to upgrade the existing storm pipe.

The $1.4 million dollar project continues the Station Street upgrades that were recently completed. Storm pipe upgrades at Fairview Road will also be done as the existing storm pipe is currently undersized.

Thank you to motorists and area residents for your patience and understanding while we complete these necessary upgrades and improvements.