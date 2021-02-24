Station Street reconstruction approved in a split vote

3 to 2 was the vote to spend budget funds on Water, Sewer, storms drains and pavement (sidewalks) on the old section of Station St north of Bank Avenue

The majority of council express views that taxpayers want to see as much “progressive action” on Station Street to attract new development on existing parkland.

Other roadway projects, School Avenue, Kootenay St. and Okanagan St will be delayed

Station Street project will go to tender for a final price but about 1.8 million dollar is budgeted for two major upgrade projects.