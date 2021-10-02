Starting on Sunday

This year, Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9. Time to take stock of their fire risks and what they can do to help prevent a disaster. FireSmart is backed by a vast amount of field, laboratory and modelling research. Its methods have been demonstrated time and time again to reduce the risk of losses, even under the most extreme fire conditions.

The FireSmart Community Funding and Supports funding stream of the Community Resiliency Investment program is administered through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM). It provides funding to eligible First Nations and local governments in B.C. to increase community resiliency by undertaking community-based FireSmart planning and activities that will reduce wildfire risks.

Since the program was established in September 2018, government has invested in 365 grants to local governments and First Nations totalling more than $37 million.

Most importantly, individual British Columbians need to play a role in mitigating wildfire risks around their homes and properties by undertaking FireSmart initiatives. In speaking with firefighters and communities, these measures often make the difference.

You’re not only protecting your own property, you’re protecting your neighbour’s, too.