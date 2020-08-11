Start of school year in September 2020 – delayed

Latest news

September 8th is off – BC government will announce this month when students will return to school and how.

The start of B.C.’s upcoming school year is being pushed back slightly to a yet-undecided date, Education Minister Rob Fleming revealed Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters from the provincial legislature, Fleming said teachers and staff will need some time on school grounds without students to ensure they’re properly implementing the pandemic guidelines put out by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That means pushing back the previously announced start date of Sept. 8, though it’s unclear exactly when classes will begin. Fleming said the details are still being worked out, but that he expects a gradual start to the school year.

“Having the restart week staged in some kind of manner that would have staff teams together for a couple days before we gradually welcome kids back to make sure that every school – all 1,500 of them in the province – are truly ready to welcome students is a good idea, and that’s the approach that we’ll be taking,” Fleming said.

When students do finally return, their first days back will look considerably different this year, the minister added.

“Typically what happens is that kids return for the first couple of days to their previous classroom configuration and then they would be assigned to a new classroom,” he said. “That obviously can’t happen under these pandemic conditions, that would not be a safe practice.”

Source: CTV news