Starfish back packs – Thanks to Oliver Rotary

The Oliver Starfish Backpack Program provides food for local children who would normally go without on the weekend. Backpacks are filled every week throughout the school year with nutritious food. It is truly a community effort and could not happen without the support of local businesses, service groups and individuals who all do their part to make this happen.

Recently 30 backpacks were donated by the Rotary Club of Oliver. We have much gratitude for this and for all who continue to make this program possible. If you are needing support, please contact your local school principal or email Sam at oliverstarfish@eastlink.ca

Sam Marsel

Oliver Starfish Volunteer Co-ordinator