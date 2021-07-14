Squeaky door gets oil

The Province is strengthening B.C.’s ambulance system to ensure it is faster and more responsive to British Columbians, a better place to work for paramedics and dispatchers, and able to rapidly meet changing demands and needs through focused and direct leadership.

“When we call for help, we need to know help is on the way, and that it will arrive quickly,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Immediate action on operations, as well as stronger leadership and increased investment at BC Emergency Health Services, will deliver a more effective ambulance service for patients and families who depend on it. Better support for paramedics and dispatchers will help them do the vital work we count on every day.”

To ensure direct leadership of ambulance services, Dix is reconstituting the BC Emergency Health Services board of directors to focus solely on ambulance services. It will be directly accountable to the minister of health with a clear mandate to ensure better service for patients and families who rely on the services – and better supports for workers who deliver the service.

Dix has appointed Jim Chu, former chief constable of the Vancouver Police Department, to chair the board.

“Jim Chu has extensive experience leading front-line emergency services in British Columbia. I am confident he will provide the focused governance leadership BC Emergency Services needs to be an effective and high performing ambulance service,” Dix said.

Chu said: “I am enthusiastic to bring what I have learned from my time as chief constable of the Vancouver Police Department to this important role. I look forward to working together with the Ministry of Health, BC Emergency Health Services management, paramedics and dispatchers to ensure the ambulance service provides timely and exceptional help for British Columbians, and that it’s an outstanding employer for workers.”

Darren Entwistle, president and CEO, Telus, will serve as a special adviser to the board.

As well, Dix has directed that BC Emergency Health Services now be led by a chief ambulance officer responsible for the day-to-day management of the BC Ambulance Service.

Dix has appointed Leanne Heppell to serve as B.C.’s new chief ambulance officer on an interim basis. She is a trained clinical nurse specialist, currently serving as chief operating officer for acute care and chief of professional practice and nursing at Providence Health Care. Heppell has 20 years experience in senior leadership at Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health and the BC Ambulance Service