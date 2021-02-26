Spring comes in March – check you lawn and garden

Yard Waste collection starts again Monday March 8 as well

The Town of Oliver provides the collection of garbage, recycling and yard waste to all residential properties that are eligible for curbside collection.

Pick up days are on Monday(8th) if your property is located north of Fairview Road and Park Drive and Friday (12th) if your property is located south of Fairview Road and Park Drive

Collection is provided by Waste Connections of Canada Inc., under contract to the Town.