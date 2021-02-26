Spring comes in March – check you lawn and garden

Yard waste pickup begins March 8 in Rural Area C
Large item pickup April 26 – plan ahead – check your schedules
In town
Yard Waste collection starts again Monday March 8 as well
The Town of Oliver provides the collection of garbage, recycling and yard waste to all residential properties that are eligible for curbside collection.
Pick up days are on Monday(8th) if your property is located north of Fairview Road and Park Drive and Friday (12th) if your property is located south of Fairview Road and Park Drive
Collection is provided by Waste Connections of Canada Inc., under contract to the Town.
Comments
Lynne Thompson says
Good to know about yard waste but does anyone know if time will change? Or are we finally done with springing ahead? I remember the powers that be claimed the “Virus” took precedence over time and change. Anyone out there have any info?
Publisher: Sorry Linnie my wabbit but Premier Santa Claus is too busy spending your grand children’s money to think about his timepiece – or the clocks in California, Oregon and Washington. Limited leadership thinking that money solves problems – check your spending priorities is far more important: homeless, mentally ill, opoid crisis – sidewalks in Oliver…. Oh I could go on day.