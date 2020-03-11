Sportsman’s Bowl – exchange of emails – on the record

To: Bill Newell m CAO TDOS

Subject: Park Rill Creek & Sportsmen’s Bowl Road

Mr. Newell

The purpose of this email is to inquire about the following questions.

1) has the Regional District accepted the engineering report for the above noted area

2) if so, when will the work begin

3) why were the existing culverts under Highway 97 not upgraded when the Willowbrook area, Roads 5,6,& 9 south of Oliver, were upgraded in 2019

4) why has nothing been corrected since a site reconnaissance was carried out on October 30, 2018, by Caleb Pomeroy & Sarah Nhan which suggested that the existing channel along Sportsmen’s Bowl Road in it’s current configuration is not likely to handle the 2019 freshet if it is higher than normal.

The ombudsperson’s office is currently waiting for your response to us.

Dennis Tomlin

***

From: Bill Newell, CAO RDOS

Subject: RE: Park Rill Creek & Sportsmen’s Bowl Road

Mr. Tomlin

1. The Regional District received the Park Rill Flood Response Feasibility Study as a guiding document.

2. The Regional District will commence the process to establish an “all perils” or a “flood management” service in 2020. If approved by the ratepayers in the identified geographic area, grants could be applied for or funds could be requisitioned in the 2021 calendar year to commence work.

3. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure holds the responsibility for roads. Further detail on past actions would have to be obtained from the Ministry.

4. A regional district has no enabling legislation to undertake flood mitigation works until a Service is established for that purpose and a certain geographic area is defined. Those property owners within that defined geographic area must vote to create the Service, which would allow work to occur, funded by grants or taxes. The Ministry of Forests, Lands & Natural Resources has a responsibility for streams and watercourses in BC. In the case of Sportsmen’s Bowl, the Ministry has advised that they will not take action to divert Park Rill from its current course.

Bill Newell