Split vote – 3 to 2 at Oliver Council

Council approved a Development Permit (with variances) for 225 Maple Avenue to allow construction of a warehouse building. The variances will decrease the minimum off-street parking spaces from 10 to 6 and to decrease the minimum setback for an interior side parcel line from 3.0 m to 1.5 m. The property owner also agreed to increase the size of the vehicular entrance door to allow larger trucks to enter.

The split vote was caused by the concerns of two members of council with regard to parking spaces and the desire to not have – large “semi’s” blocking the street.