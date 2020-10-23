Southern Okanagan – early vote count

in Boundary Similkameen

10, 791 Voters cast ballots in Advance Polls

36, 593 Eligible Voters

in Penticton

12, 240 Voters cast ballots in Advance Polls

48, 525 Eligible Voters

Elections BC says just shy of 725,000 people requested mail-in packages, and by the end of the day Tuesday, they had received nearly half of them back.

If you still have a mail in ballot it should be returned to the Polling Station Saturday if you want to be counted in the first round. Ballots mailed in will be counted in the next two weeks.