SOSS Enrichment Fund – 25 years old

Five of the original formation group – Ernie Dumais, Frank Stariha, Janet Shaw, Bill Barisoff and John McCarthy

The Southern Okanagan Secondary School Enrichment Fund Society is celebrating its’ 25th year. A new donor board unveiled in the school library today along with group pictures, coffee and cookies.

Scholarships in the amount of $29 thousand to be awarded in June of this year to graduating students.

The main fund raiser for the group is a golf tourney in April at Fairview Mountain Golf Club.