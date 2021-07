SOSS bursaries and scholarship awards

Please find below a list of the scholarships and bursaries awarded to the graduating class of 2021.

Al Mutlow Memorial Scholarship

Eugenio Oliveira

Alex and Pat Jones Forman Bursary

Rabbjot Mundahar

Babbaljit Singh Brar Memorial Bursary

Khushi Sharma

Bhavsagar Sikh Temple Bursary

Bhavnpreet Brar

Bhavsagar Sikh Temple Bursary

Khushi Sharma

Bill and Pat Graham Memorial Scholarship

Sohan Brar

Bill and Pat Graham Memorial Scholarship

Sohan Brar

Bill and Pat Graham Memorial Scholarship

Aydan Fraser

Bonnett/Hindle Bursary

Dilshan Gill

Bonnett/Hindle Bursary

Dillon Wiens

Burnett Bump Bursary

Enola Mills

Burnett Bump Bursary

Khushi Sharma

Catholic Women’s League Bursary

Tyler Antunes

Charlotte Campbell Memorial Bursary

Jasmeen Gill

Dave Wight Memorial Scholarship

Enola Mills

Desert Sun Counselling Award

Jasmeen Gill

Desert Sun Counselling Award

Jasmeen Gill

District Authority Scholarship

Bhavnpreet Brar

District Authority Scholarship

Trey Fortune

District Authority Scholarship

Caleb Jacobs

District Authority Scholarship

Connor Kitt

District Authority Scholarship

Benjamin Koenig

District Authority Scholarship

Mataya Leinor

District Authority Scholarship

Jaden Manzuik

District Authority Scholarship

Enola Mills

District Authority Scholarship

Dillon Wiens

Dorothy & Ron Bonnett Memorial Scholarship

Ashreet Gill

Dr. George & Carolyn Cope Scholarship

Nikki Baban

Elizabeth Ann Meadows Scholarship

Chris Baban

Fairview Mountain Scholarship

Connor Kitt

Francis Family Scholarship

Mataya Leinor

Francis Family Scholarship

Amy Tite

Ivan Walker Memorial Scholarship

Rachel Dunlop

Ivan Walker Memorial Scholarship

Dayna Ingbritson-Hunt

J.L. Wight Family Scholarship

Aydan Fraser

Jack McKay Rotary Memorial Scholarship

Bavneet Sooch

Kiwanis Club Bursary

Enola Mills

Kiwanis Club Bursary

Amy Tite

Mark Crucetti Memorial Scholarship

Noah Bidmead

Maureen Franz Memorial Bursary

Edgar Oliveira

Medical Staff of SOGH Scholarship

Benjamin Koenig

Minnie Egerton Memorial Scholarship

Jaden Manzuik

Mountain West Bursary

Mataya Leinor

Murray Family Scholarship

Trey Fortune

Nick Jones Scholarship

Benjamin Koenig

Okanagan Correction Centre Scholarship

Zoe Anast

Okanagan Falls Lions Club Bursary

Kahlin Zenuik

Okanagan Falls Lions Club Bursary

Thea Thomson

Okanagan Falls Senior Activity Society Scholarhip

Kahlin Zenuik

Old Stockers Hockey Club Award

Trey Fortune

Oliver Ambassador Program Award

Enola Mills

Oliver Community Arts Council Bursary

Angeles Mayorga Arevalo

Oliver Community Arts Council Bursary

Thea Thomson

Oliver Elks Bursary

Khushi Sharma

Oliver Elks Bursary

Enola Mills

Oliver Elks Bursary

Nikki Baban

Oliver Order of the Eastern Star Bursary

Gavin Zandee

Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association Bursary

Ashreet Gill

Oliver Women’s Institute Scholarship

Khushi Sharma

Oliver/Osoyoos Aktion Club Scholarship

Nikki Baban

Oliver/Osoyoos Aktion Club Scholarship

Jassimran Sidhu

Pat McGibbon Memorial Scholarship

Sohan Brar

Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship

Trey Fortune

Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship

Mataya Leinor

Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship

Angeles Mayorga Arevalo

Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship

Jassimran Sidhu

Peer Counselling Bursary

Bianca Polk

Phui Thai Memorial Scholarship

Minraj Dhillon

Principals & Vice-Principals Association Bursary

Mataya Leinor

Quilt

Enola Mills

Riley Martin Inspirational Bursary

Bianca Polk

Robert Fleming Memorial Scholarship

Bhavnpreet Brar

Robert McDowell Foundation Scholarship

Rachel Dunlop

Robert McDowell Foundation Scholarship

Bhavnpreet Brar

Ron Powell Memorial/K & C Silviculture Bursary

Amy Tite

Ross Rutledge Award

Ashreet Gill

Ross Rutledge Award

Jasmeen Gill

Rotary Club of Oliver Scholarship

Enola Mills

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #227 Scholarship

Ethan Polkinghorne

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #227 Scholarship

Thea Thomson

Rudi Guidi Memorial Scholarship

Ethan Polkinghorne

Rudi Guidi Memorial Scholarship

Jaden Manzuik

School District 53 Academic Scholarship

Mataya Leinor

School District 53 Academic Scholarship

Angeles Mayorga Arevalo

School District 53 Trades Scholarship

Noah Bidmead

School District 53 Trades Scholarship

Connor Kitt

Sharon Besler/Robert Baker Endowment Fund Scholarship

Amy Tite

Shiela Bull Memorial Scholarship

Brooke Fuller

Soroptomist International

Khushi Sharma

SOSS Alumni Anonymous Donor

Chris Baban

SOSS Alumni Scholarship

Jassimran Sidhu

SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Scholarship

Tyler Antunes

SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Scholarship

Benjamin Koenig

SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Scholarship

Amy Tite

SOSS Field Hockey Goalie Award

Enola Mills

SOSS PAC Scholarship

Harjun Sidhu

SOSS PAC Scholarship

Mataya Leinor

SOSS PAC Scholarship

Thea Thomson

SOSS PAC Scholarship

Angeles Mayorga Arevalo

SOSTU Bursary

Dayna Ingbritson-Hunt

SOSTU Bursary

Kahlin Zenuik

SOSTU Scholarship

Rachel Dunlop

SOSTU Scholarship

Connor Kitt

South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary Bursary

Dayna Ingbritson-Hunt

South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary Bursary

Jassimran Sidhu

Wine Country Racing Association Scholarship

Connor Kitt

Youth Work in Trades Scholarship

Connor Kitt

Youth Work in Trades Scholarship

Jayden Leclercq

Youth Work in Trades Scholarship

Tyler Roger