Somethings get turned around

Vaseux Lake Siltation Issue

Vaseux Lake Stewardship Association

Grant request

$30,500 Not Recommended for Funding

Funding for a study on silt damage to Vaseux Lake was not recommended by a technical committee of the South Okanagan Conservation Fund (SOCF) .

But an appeal by the Stewardship Group seem to have hit the directors in the gut and the grant monies will be forthcoming

Back Ground

 Since the fund began, $1.4 million has been disbursed from the Fund to 15 projects (8 multiyear, 7 single-year).

 This local investment has leveraged $4.6 million in matching cash and in-kind funding (3x

initial investment).

 All participating service areas are represented in projects.

 The most recent acquisition project supported by the SOCF, Nature Conservancy of Canada’s

Sage and Sparrow Expansion, has just completed. This brings the total to over 550 acres

protected foreverin the SOCF area.

Update on Current Delivery Year – 2019 Intake, 2020 Delivery:

 Eight projects were approved by the RDOS Board in 2019 (3 new and 5 continuing). Just over

$214,000 was approved for disbursal.

 Two projects were delayed getting started due to COVID-19, one was unable to go forward

at all (Contribution Agreeement not signed/funding not disbursed). All other recipients have

completed interim progress reports, final reports are due Feb 2021.

 One project with formal Board-approved extension from the 2018 intake (2019 delivery) still

underway (deadline for completion/final reportDec 31 2020).

New SOCF Applications – 2020 Intake, 2021 Delivery:

The attached report is a detailed summary of the Technical Advisory Committee review and

recommendations to the Board for this 2020 intake.

 Twelve proposals were received seeking $988,414 in funding. Of these proposals, the

Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) recommends that funding up to $441,745 be granted

to eight proponents(three new projects and five continuing multi- year projects).

 Two projects may be reduced in amount, two have funding conditions.

 Two projects are not recommended for funding, one is ineligible as a multi- year beyond the

3 year funding limit as per the Terms of Reference, and one project was deferred for

recommendation pending more information required.