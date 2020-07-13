Staff member infected by Covid-19? – Town of Oliver offices close

From CAO Cathy Cowan:

Concerns about a possible case of COVID-19 closed Oliver’s town hall on Monday.

“This is new and is precautionary as one of our staff members is being tested for COVID-19,” Cathy Cowan, the town’s chief administrative officer, said in an email Monday.

“Until we have results, the offices will be closed to the public.”

The building closed in March as a result of the pandemic, but reopened to the public June 1.

***

Closed to the Public until further Notice

Please take note that Town Hall offices are closed to the public effective July 13, 2020 until further notice. The Town will continue to offer services online and over the phone.

The town’s critical and essential services, including fire services, drinking water and wastewater treatment, enforcement of bylaws, recycling and garbage collection will continue.

Quarterly utility invoices will be in the mail this week and you can pay by e-transfer, internet/telephone banking, mail in your cheque, or drop a cheque in the mail slot at Town Hall.

NO specific reason given for this move after re-opening June 1st