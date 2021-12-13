“Some” stolen goods recovered in Oliver says local detachment

On Dec 12th at 515pm, Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a male breaking into a business in the 6200 block of Main St., Oliver.

Police located a 45 year old male who reported being the business owner and he had been locked out due to a dispute with his landlord.

A saddle and two computers were observed inside the store. These items had been stolen during a break in at another business on Main St two weeks prior.

The male was released with a future court date and is facing charges of Mischief and Possession of Stolen Property.