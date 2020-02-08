SOHS grad dies in Vancouver

Bill WEBSTER

This amazing man, William Douglas Webster, who loved and guided us with wisdom, humility, wit and kindness, passed away on January 28, 2020 at age 76. Bill was born in Abbotsford on January 15, 1944 and was raised in Oliver.

He was an Okanagan boy at heart, who loved sunshine, hot summer days, endless amounts of fruit and swimming at Skaha Lake. Basketball and golf were lifelong passions, and he was a Yankees fan forever. Bill worked as a Parks and Recreation Administrator for nearly 50 years in the public, private and non-profit sectors in British Columbia and across Canada. He was an inspiration, mentor and friend to many; a respected educator and an admired colleague. His legacy as a fundraiser continues to benefit numerous organizations to this day. Bill’s greatest pleasure was the time he spent at home in Crescent Beach surrounded by family. He delighted in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren and the example he set encouraged all of us to be better. He was our centre and will be forever loved and missed by Vivian, his wife and life partner of 43 years.

Vancouver Sun

Thanks to a classmate for letting us know at ODN