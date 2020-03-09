SOGH – re opens ER – following a one night shutdown

Interior Health is advising residents the unexpected closure was due to limited physician availability.
Interior Health has expressed its apologies for any inconvenience the closure may cause.
All other services at the hospital operated as planned during the period 8pm Sunday to 8am Monday
Comments
Keith Johnson says
How long do we have to wait until this Government addresses the chronic doctor shortage? Oh wait, that’s the next Government’s problem, we aren’t interested! That’s certainly the impression that’s out there.
Publisher: to be fair – both the Liberal Government (previous) and the New Green Pee’r Party are doing the same bang up job.
Just informed that a new resident in Keremeos found a doctor to look after him in 15 minutes. Oliver residents suffer a shortage of physicians for a reason not known to me, to them, to the government. Could be the distance to a quality ski hill.