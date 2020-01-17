SOGH – new ED – open to the public Tuesday

South Okanagan General Hospital – Emergency Department – expanded facilities cost $1.25 million.

Ribbon cutting this morning at General Hospital at Oliver attended by mayors of Oliver and Osoyoos and the entire council of the Osoyoos Indian Band.

***

Petra Veintimilla, chair, Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District –

“This project was very important specifically for residents of Oliver and Osoyoos, but also for residents right across the Okanagan-Similkameen. We are pleased to support these renovations to SOGH to create a more patient-friendly emergency department, including space for families.”

Carey Bornn, executive director, South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation –

“We’re very excited to see this project completed at South Okanagan General Hospital. This type of bright, patient-friendly space enhances both the care of patients and working conditions for staff. We were very happy to be able to help fund this project.”

OLIVER – People in Oliver and Osoyoos will have access to improved patient care, thanks to construction upgrades completed at South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH).

“Our government has invested in an upgraded emergency department at SOGH so that the people living in this community can receive quality health-care services when they need it,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “I saw first-hand the need to upgrade the emergency department after touring the hospital in the fall of 2017 and am pleased that health-care workers can continue to provide exemplary care to local residents in the improved space that they deserve.”

The project cost was $970,000. The provincial government contributed 60%. The Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District funded 40%. Work was bolstered by a further $280,000 commitment from the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

Construction upgrades were done to meet staff and patient requirements as outlined in the project business plan. They included developing a new waiting and triage area, a quiet room for families and a separate emergency department entrance. The admitting and administration services were relocated. This will mean more privacy and convenience for patients.



A new team-care station will also enhance working conditions for staff. A private area for physicians enables them to consult with specialists as required.

The renovated emergency department opens to patients on Jan. 21, 2020.