Snow pack at 91 percent in Okanagan – drought year forecast

Seasonal volume runoff forecasts decreased as compared to the April 1st forecast. This is due to the relatively dry April weather in combination with the mid-April heat that resulted in seasonally high, snowmelt dominated flows. Seasonal volume runoff forecasts are slightly above normal (110-120%) for the Upper Fraser, Nicola River, Similkameen and Cowichan River. Near normal (90-110%) runoff forecasts are predicted for the Middle Fraser, Thompson, Bulkley/Skeena, Nicola Lake and Okanagan Lake.

Below normal (<90%) runoff is expected in Okanagan Lake and Kalamalka-Wood Lake. Near normal snowpack on Vancouver Island and the South Coast indicates the potential for normal runoff in watersheds with significant areas at higher elevations