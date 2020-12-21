Snow arrives

December 21, 2020, 9:50 am
Lynne thompson says
December 21, 2020 at 11:58 am
Ooooh a scooter with a stud my my..or did I read that wrong tee her……
Publisher: Yes Linnie – there is the scooter storage area in the BG and if you look real
close you will see Joanne and her thirty wabbits – ready to pull the sled for Santa who is down with
the Covid
Pat Hampson says
December 21, 2020 at 10:48 am
Do you have winter tires on or did you chain up?
Publisher: My scooter has studs
Bet you do not have those lol
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Lynne thompson says
Ooooh a scooter with a stud my my..or did I read that wrong tee her……
Publisher: Yes Linnie – there is the scooter storage area in the BG and if you look real
close you will see Joanne and her thirty wabbits – ready to pull the sled for Santa who is down with
the Covid
Pat Hampson says
Do you have winter tires on or did you chain up?
Publisher: My scooter has studs
Bet you do not have those lol