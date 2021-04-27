Small tax increase proposed for Town of Osoyoos

BACKGROUND

To update the tax rates bylaw for 2021, with the following changes

 Due date changing from September 30th to July 2nd, 2021.

 Late Payment Penalty of 5% applied the day after the due date and a further 5% the day after

September 1, 2021.

The 2021 Osoyoos Tax Rates Bylaw is in line with the Five Year Financial Plan, and includes a

2.40% increase in property taxes. This is an increase of $62,873 in tax based revenue, with new

construction property taxation at $16,788.

These numbers have been discussed thoroughly with Council and are included in the Towns five year financial plan bylaw that was adopted March 23, 2021. In addition at the March 23rd Committee of the Whole meeting of Council the property tax due date for 2021 was discussed with Council passing a resolution to make the due date July 2nd, with a 5% late payment penalty July 3rd and a 5% late payment penalty September 1st.

Municipal $2,682,576

General Debt $30,500

Fire Protection $511,835

Fire Hall Debt $178,964

Policing $1,056,618

The Town of Osoyoos is also responsible for collecting and remitting taxes for other taxing authorities

including the following:

 School $3,424,063 (2020) Numbers received from Ministry around May 10th for 2021.

 Hospital $524,504

 Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen $902,259

 Okanagan Regional Library $264,777

 BC Assessment Authority $90,355

 Municipal Finance Authority $418

Source: Town of Osoyoos – CFO Jim Zakall