Small tax increase proposed for Town of Osoyoos

BACKGROUND
To update the tax rates bylaw for 2021, with the following changes
Due date changing from September 30th to July 2nd, 2021.
Late Payment Penalty of 5% applied the day after the due date and a further 5% the day after
September 1, 2021.
The 2021 Osoyoos Tax Rates Bylaw is in line with the Five Year Financial Plan, and includes a
2.40% increase in property taxes. This is an increase of $62,873 in tax based revenue, with new
construction property taxation at $16,788.
These numbers have been discussed thoroughly with Council and are included in the Towns five year financial plan bylaw that was adopted March 23, 2021. In addition at the March 23rd Committee of the Whole meeting of Council the property tax due date for 2021 was discussed with Council passing a resolution to make the due date July 2nd, with a 5% late payment penalty July 3rd and a 5% late payment penalty September 1st.
Municipal $2,682,576
General Debt $30,500
Fire Protection $511,835
Fire Hall Debt $178,964
Policing $1,056,618
The Town of Osoyoos is also responsible for collecting and remitting taxes for other taxing authorities
including the following:
School $3,424,063 (2020) Numbers received from Ministry around May 10th for 2021.
Hospital $524,504
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen $902,259
Okanagan Regional Library $264,777
BC Assessment Authority $90,355
Municipal Finance Authority $418
Source: Town of Osoyoos – CFO Jim Zakall
