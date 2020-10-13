Highway 3 Resurfacing Project September 23 to November 6

Highway 3 Paving operations between Junction of Highways 3 and 97 and Chapman Road (13.37 km).

Monday to Saturday, 7 am to 7 pm, from October 13 to November 6, 2020.

70 km/hr construction speed zone is in affect for Osoyoos Hill.

Watch for milled surfaces and letdowns.

Watch for crew and equipment on the road.

Single alternating traffic.

Obey traffic control and construction speed limits.

See DriveBC for up to date information.