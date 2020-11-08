Sleepy Joe elected – do you have a comment?

sheets not washed at White House
where is Mike Pence?
folks this must be a left wing socialist conspiracy ?
truth is – “sanity” has returned
lol
Below John McCain following his defeat to President Obama
My friends, we have come to the end of a long journey. The American people have spoken, and they have spoken clearly. A little while ago, I had the honor of calling Sen. Barack Obama — to congratulate him on being elected the next president of the country that we both love.
In a contest as long and difficult as this campaign has been, his success alone commands my respect for his ability and perseverance. But that he managed to do so by inspiring the hopes of so many millions of Americans, who had once wrongly believed that they had little at stake or little influence in the election of an American president, is something I deeply admire and commend him for achieving.
This is an historic election, and I recognize the special significance it has for African-Americans and for the special pride that must be theirs tonight.
I’ve always believed that America offers opportunities to all who have the industry and will to seize it. Sen. Obama believes that, too.
But we both recognize that though we have come a long way from the old injustices that once stained our nation’s reputation and denied some Americans the full blessings of American citizenship, the memory of them still had the power to wound.”
Comments
Roger McKay says
It’s time to call a spade a spade. Trump is a sociopathic moron. Maybe Putin will offer him Russian citizenship.
What is really amazing is that 70 million Americans voted for him. That fact makes me think there really is a serious problem with their education system.
Keith Johnson says
Good summary and questions Pat. Hopefully it will be peaceful, but I do fear the worst. Trump has his priorities right, he is on the golf course.
Publisher: Keith I like your humour.
Carolyn Madge says
A huge concern is what damage Trump will accomplish in his last 75 days in office. It makes me shiver just imaging what actions he will invoke in less than 3 months. It will be a huge surprise if anyone or anything can stop him while he rewards his cohorts and does whatever he can to punish his imagined or real enemies.
Phyllis Whitten says
While I may have found Trumps’s antics disturbing, I am more worried about a lot of Biden’s policies and worse those of his VP.
Pat Hampson says
We have never spent so much time watching BBC, CNN, CBC as we have in the last few weeks. It will beinteresting to see how Trump will react, and how much unrest and violence will he generate.
Will top Staff and Republicans finally desert him once he is divested of his power to change their lives??
Will he leave Office without creating civil unrest??
Will the Armed Forces be required to remove him and his sycophantic followers???
Could this become the first stages of Civil War II between Republicans and Democratics????
Fun for us to watch but troubling economic times for Canada and the US.
Publisher: CBS has resumed football coverage
A good sign.
Carolyn Tipler says
I think many have done the same at least since Tuesday. Wish we could be sure of a peaceful transition for the American people. I did read credible report today re the Military – they will not get involved said the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – General Milley.
No chance of a gracious departure by Trump that’s for sure.