Six RCMP units spotted – security firm hired to control scene

Subject: RCMP investigate fatal shooting in Oliver

On June 13, 2020, shortly before 11:30 pm, Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 6000-block of Sandpoint Drive.

Upon arrival officers located a deceased male.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation with the assistance of the South Okanagan RCMP. The investigation is in its early stages, but preliminary information suggests this was a targeted incident and no danger to the public at large exists.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

Without confirmation – ODN is confident this a local male, about 21, not indigenous, that according to reliable souces may have lived in the same are when he was a minor under a youth maintenance order.

The home associated with pictures on ODN are of an address frequently visited by RCMP and local media for reports of ????

Oliver Daily News came into contact with Chief Clarence Louie while in the OIB Territories and he said – “drugs and guns” – when asked what he knew of this incident…… He said – most times I am the last to know when it comes to the RCMP telling me what is going on.”