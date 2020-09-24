I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to all the Constituents of the Okanagan /Similkameen who over the last seven and a half years have shared their stories, the good and the not so good, with myself and my Constituency Staff. Many issues we have been able to help with, and many not so much. However, we have always treated everyone who has come to us for assistance with courtesy and made every effort to direct their concern to the appropriate Government Agency or Staff for assistance.

We have, together, been through devastating fires and floods and I have great admiration for all those who are on the front line and who never falter in their unselfish commitment to our protection. Thank you.

Finally, thank you to my Constituency Staff in Oliver and my Legislative Staff in Victoria for always following up on requests in a timely manner and never loosing their sense of humour.

It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as MLA for the Riding of Boundary/Similkameen.

Stay safe and wash your hands.

Linda Larson